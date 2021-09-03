PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

PDSB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CFO Voorhees Seth Van purchased 17,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $149,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steve C. Glover acquired 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $49,997.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at $542,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $48,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDSB opened at $15.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.50 million, a P/E ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 2.58. PDS Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.19.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

