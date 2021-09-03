Payden & Rygel Sells 538,300 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Payden & Rygel decreased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 538,300 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,301,000 after buying an additional 1,824,199 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 808.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,260,000 after buying an additional 1,592,751 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,451.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,662,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,006,000 after buying an additional 1,555,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,856,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,188,000 after buying an additional 1,334,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,574,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,666 shares during the period.

Shares of IPG traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.11. 101,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,995,712. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

