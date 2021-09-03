Payden & Rygel Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Payden & Rygel reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $13.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,879.00. The stock had a trading volume of 28,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,723. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,658.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,379.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

