Payden & Rygel Cuts Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Payden & Rygel reduced its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202,910 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,802,964,000 after acquiring an additional 697,663 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,979,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,380,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,226,000 after acquiring an additional 286,228 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,140.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,787,000 after purchasing an additional 281,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 753,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,116,000 after purchasing an additional 224,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $868,686 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.93. 20,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,958. The company has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.54.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

