Payden & Rygel Acquires Shares of 27,800 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 27,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.98. 42,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,541,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day moving average is $75.90. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Several analysts recently commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.09.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

