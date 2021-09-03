Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.05. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paycor HCM.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.42.

PYCR opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycor HCM (PYCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.