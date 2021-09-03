Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.05. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paycor HCM.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.42.

PYCR opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

