PAXEX (PAXEX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.00

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One PAXEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PAXEX has a total market cap of $8,849.68 and approximately $4.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAXEX has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAXEX alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.87 or 0.00929162 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000113 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX (PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

PAXEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAXEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAXEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.