Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Announces Earnings Results

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Patterson Companies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 789,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of Patterson Companies worth $23,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

