Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PSN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parsons currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of PSN stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.00. 115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,319. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.12. Parsons has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average of $39.14.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.79 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Parsons will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,360.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $873,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Parsons by 161.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 53,700 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of Parsons by 37.1% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new position in Parsons during the first quarter worth $109,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Parsons by 364.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 36,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Parsons by 11.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter.

About Parsons

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

