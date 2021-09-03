Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the July 29th total of 3,240,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on PSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

In other news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,360.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George L. Ball purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $873,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Parsons by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter worth $121,000.

PSN stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $35.24. 2,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,319. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.14. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.12. Parsons has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). Parsons had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parsons will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

