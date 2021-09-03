PARSIQ Price Hits $0.73 on Major Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $86.22 million and approximately $953,929.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 17.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.10 or 0.00375096 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $614.60 or 0.01232157 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.