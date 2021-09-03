Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Essent Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Essent Group by 671.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Essent Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.43.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.56%.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,590.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

