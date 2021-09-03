Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $21,072,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,223,000 after buying an additional 369,422 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 596,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,023,000 after buying an additional 161,237 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 117.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 157,600 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,312,000. 55.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of BXMT opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.73. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.71%.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $61,139.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 87,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,221.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $26,150.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,035.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,360 shares of company stock worth $271,641. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

