Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 182.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 227.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 1,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.96.

NYSE:SHW opened at $308.70 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $309.98. The firm has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total transaction of $3,746,983.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at $586,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,647 shares of company stock worth $62,728,598 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

