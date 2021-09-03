Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,749 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,528,000 after purchasing an additional 597,651 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 14.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,967,000 after purchasing an additional 187,776 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,648,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,412,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,362,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $183.00 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $119.68 and a 1 year high of $194.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.66.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.