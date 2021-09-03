Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Humana in the second quarter worth $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 271.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 95.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at $59,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.35.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $416.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $434.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

