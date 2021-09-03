Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $511,000 Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 128,713.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,186,000 after purchasing an additional 729,806 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $34,706,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 49.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after purchasing an additional 491,409 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $16,881,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $14,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $3,317,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total value of $315,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,706 shares of company stock valued at $18,639,228 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $123.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.43. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.27 and a 1-year high of $125.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.