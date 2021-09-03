Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $472,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 188,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,619,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 27,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,664,000 after buying an additional 595,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $109.85 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $110.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

