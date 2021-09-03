Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $463,000 Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Gentex by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 30,627 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,938,000 after purchasing an additional 64,488 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 523,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 155,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 205,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $31.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.20. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.