Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,657 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN opened at $29.32 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

