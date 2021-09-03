Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$28.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$26.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Parex Resources to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Parex Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.50.

Shares of TSE PXT opened at C$21.15 on Thursday. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.05 and a 52 week high of C$24.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.51%.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

