Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PARXF. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PARXF traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.84. 7,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,968. Parex Resources has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

