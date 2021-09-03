Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 4,984 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.39. The stock had a trading volume of 588,814 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.22 and a 200 day moving average of $129.19.

