Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 393 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.28. 3,893,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,729,794. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

