Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 179 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,908 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,027,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after buying an additional 86,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after buying an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,271,291,000 after acquiring an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,511,846,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $609.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $590.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,617,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $598.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $532.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.89. The company has a market capitalization of $261.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.