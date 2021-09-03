Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,097 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,311,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,221,000 after buying an additional 1,188,442 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,156,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,551,000 after buying an additional 88,845 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,828,000 after acquiring an additional 261,034 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 963,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,151,000 after acquiring an additional 39,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after purchasing an additional 528,154 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,919. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.75. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $75.89 and a 12 month high of $109.81.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

