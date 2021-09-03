Parallel Advisors LLC Has $8.38 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,308 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in salesforce.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $5,387,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 717,056 shares of company stock worth $178,248,162. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,342,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,475,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.26, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $275.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.