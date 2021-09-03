Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 18,214 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $15,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Well Done LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $216,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 127,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 192.1% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 16,356 shares during the last quarter.

ESGV stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.88. 272,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,328. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $58.76 and a 52 week high of $84.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.96.

