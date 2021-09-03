Parachute Price Up 51.6% This Week (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Parachute has a total market cap of $3.77 million and $164,641.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded 51.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00060251 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000651 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 632,444,269 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

