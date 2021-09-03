Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Stock Price Down 4%

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) was down 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.83 and last traded at $15.83. Approximately 3,619 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 362,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $961.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.67.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. Research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Par Pacific news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Par Pacific by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter worth $88,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter worth $106,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

