Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to announce earnings per share of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.55. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $7.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $9.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.69.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $2,489,050.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,753 shares in the company, valued at $103,630,382.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,069 shares of company stock worth $19,162,726. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,586 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $462.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $467.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $396.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.19.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

