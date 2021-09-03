PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

PD stock traded up $4.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.06. 145,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,316. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.35 and a beta of 1.29. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $2,892,919.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $275,778.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,678. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

