Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives $141.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.89.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

PKG stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.50. 3,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.63. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $102.68 and a 1-year high of $156.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.93. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 263.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

