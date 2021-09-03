Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.24). The company issued revenue guidance of $220-230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.07 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.700 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OXM shares. increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Oxford Industries stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.54. The company had a trading volume of 233,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,374. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.26 and a 200-day moving average of $90.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,870.80 and a beta of 1.82.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.82%.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,420 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

