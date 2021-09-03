Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Shares Gap Up to $93.54

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $93.54, but opened at $97.94. Oxford Industries shares last traded at $97.48, with a volume of 1,635 shares trading hands.

OXM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,949.60 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.60.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is -92.82%.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 500.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,011,000 after purchasing an additional 261,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,954,000 after purchasing an additional 120,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,734,000 after buying an additional 84,821 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at $7,051,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 260.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after buying an additional 71,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

