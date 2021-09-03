Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.450-$6.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Oxford Industries also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.45-6.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXM. TheStreet lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.17.

Shares of OXM opened at $93.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1,870.80 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.60. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $37.89 and a 1-year high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -92.82%.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

