Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.91 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $93.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.60. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,870.80 and a beta of 1.82. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $114.47.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.82%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OXM shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.