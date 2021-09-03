Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OUTKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oddo Bhf raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Outokumpu Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Outokumpu Oyj stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.98. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

