Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.670-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

Shares of OCDX stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 383,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,192. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 71.66. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.39 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OCDX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.36.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 103,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $2,281,007.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,147 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,648.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,962 over the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.