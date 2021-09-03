Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to post $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.63. Orrstown Financial Services reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 26.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of ORRF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.55. The company had a trading volume of 16,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The company has a market capitalization of $265.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 2,026.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

