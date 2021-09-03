Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,358,200 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the July 29th total of 1,578,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Orocobre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of OROCF opened at $6.74 on Friday. Orocobre has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93.

Orocobre Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Olaroz, Cauchari and Borax. The company was founded on January 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

