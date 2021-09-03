Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,200,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,679,000 after purchasing an additional 274,353 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $993,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 18,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,431,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total transaction of $548,172.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,911 shares of company stock worth $9,960,781 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $183.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

