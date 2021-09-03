Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 68.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 34.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $78.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.80. The firm has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.56%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

