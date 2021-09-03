Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.6% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $87.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $87.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.68.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

