Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,496,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,250,000 after purchasing an additional 122,675 shares in the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $5,440,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 143.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 52,075 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 9.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $846,904.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 142,089 shares of company stock valued at $7,910,739 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.78.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

