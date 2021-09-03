Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to announce sales of $163.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $143.80 million and the highest is $180.00 million. Orion Group posted sales of $189.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year sales of $625.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $581.70 million to $654.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $677.24 million, with estimates ranging from $573.55 million to $737.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.02%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley cut Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,298,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 78.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,217,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after buying an additional 536,065 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 82.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 992,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after buying an additional 448,495 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 977,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 62,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Group by 38.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 838,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 234,835 shares in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $5.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

