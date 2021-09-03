Origo Market Capitalization Achieves $5.91 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Origo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Origo has a total market capitalization of $5.91 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origo has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00061454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00123046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.73 or 0.00788730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00046842 BTC.

About Origo

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official website is origo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

