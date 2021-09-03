Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Orange County Bancorp stock opened at $35.49 on Thursday. Orange County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services. The company was founded on May 2, 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, NY.

