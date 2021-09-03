Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,158 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Quidel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Quidel by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Quidel by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quidel by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Quidel by 535.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $140.44 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $103.31 and a 52-week high of $288.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of -0.04.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QDEL. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

