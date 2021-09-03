Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in PDC Energy by 142.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in PDC Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 3.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.33. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,837.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,149,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $406,450 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PDCE. TD Securities boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

